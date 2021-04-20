Erin Doherty’s ‘Chloe’ Thriller Starts Production

The psychological thriller “Chloe” started production in Bristol this week. The limited series will include six, one-hour episodes and is slated to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and through Amazon Prime Video in other countries and territories worldwide.

The cast includes Erin Doherty, who recently shared a Golden Globe win for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series with the cast of Netflix’s “The Crown,” alongside Billy Howle, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Jack Farthing. The cast also includes Poppy Gilbert, Akshay Khanna, Brandon Micheal Hall, and newcomer Alexander Eliot.

The studio’s description for the limited series reads, “Still living with her mom and working as a temp, Becky compares herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram, compulsively returning to one account: Chloe’s (Gilbert). Becky obsessively watches her seemingly flawless life through social media. But when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky’s need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity and engineer a “chance” meeting with Chloe’s best friend, Livia (Bennett-Warner), and infiltrate Chloe’s group of close-knit friends.”

The description adds, “Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; a popular, well-connected “someone” with a life, and loves, that are far more exciting and addictive than the “no one” she is as Becky. However, the pretense soon obscures and conflates reality, and Becky risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing.”

“Becky is a complex, courageous heroine and there is no one better to play her than Erin. All these characters have been a dream to write, and it now feels like they’ve found their soulmates in our amazing cast,” Alice Seabright said. “I can’t wait to start bringing the show to life with them and with our wonderful crew. Thank you to the BBC and Amazon, to our brilliant writers, Kayleigh Llewellyn, Poppy Cogan, and Bolu Babalola, and to my partners in crime – the powerhouses Tally Garner and Morven Reid.”

Tally Garner, Executive Producer at Mam Tor Productions, added, “Alice is an exceptionally unique talent. She has built these characters from the ground up and we love them all so much. To see them come to life, played by such a phenomenally talented cast is beyond exciting. They are all amazing. Huge thanks to Ben Irving and Piers Wenger at the BBC, and to Cathy Payne and Simon Cox at Banijay Rights, who have been steadfast partners right from the start, and to the team at Amazon Studios for loving Chloe too, and taking her global. It’s going to be an addictive, emotional rollercoaster of a show.”

photo credit: amazon studios

