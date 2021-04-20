Apple Introduces AirTags, Podcast Subscriptions, and a new Apple TV 4K

Apple’s Spring Loaded event announced an updated Apple TV 4K, new AirTag locators, and Podcast Subscriptions. The lineup was part of Apple’s one-hour press event on Tuesday, which highlighted the company’s upcoming products and refreshes.

The new Apple TV 4K supports high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision. The newer design features Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which the company claims offers a significant boost in graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing. Apple also updated the Siri Remote with better navigation controls.

“Apple TV 4K is in a category of its own, leveraging a deep integration of Apple hardware, software, and services that delivers a massive upgrade to any TV for the very best cinematic experience,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With the A12 Bionic and the all-new Siri Remote, Apple TV 4K lets customers enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and more in the highest quality, with simple and intuitive controls. And of course, Apple TV 4K offers easy access to Apple services, along with thousands of apps on the App Store for even more entertainment options.”

Apple TV will also use the light sensor in iPhone to compare the color balance to the industry-standard specifications. Using this data, Apple TV will automatically tailors its video output to deliver accurate colors and improved contrast, without customers ever having to adjust their television settings.

The new Siri Remote has better navigation buttons, so you won’t be stuck with only the glass touchscreen while scrolling though Netflix and Hulu, and there is a button for the TV’s power. The new Apple TV 4K will be available starting at $179.

AirTags are a mall accessory that helps users keep track of items, much like the popular TILE tags. Using Apple’s Find My app, which is already installed on iOS devices and available on the web, users can find the AirTag through the company’s Find My network. Apple stated that the location data is kept private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just $29 and $99, respectively, and will be available beginning Friday, April 30

“We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “With its design, unparalleled finding experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of iPhone.”

The AirTags are IP67 water and dust resistant and feature a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help you locate the device. The removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery, and the setup is just as easy as using AirPods.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions will launch in May in over 170 countries and regions. The premium subscription service allows creators to monetize their content without going through a third-party studio or publication.

“Fifteen years ago, Apple took podcasts mainstream, offering creators a premier, open platform to inform, entertain, and inspire hundreds of millions of listeners around the world,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. “Today, Apple Podcasts is the best place for listeners to discover and enjoy millions of great shows, and we are proud to lead the next chapter of podcasting with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. We’re excited to introduce this powerful new platform to creators around the world, and we can’t wait to hear what they make with it.”

In May, listeners will be able to discover channels, which are groups of shows curated by creators with unique titles, descriptions, and artwork. Just as they can with shows, listeners will be able to browse free channels, which makes it easy to find more shows from their favorite creators, as well as paid channels and channels that provide additional benefits for subscribers.

