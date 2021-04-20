Dakota Johnson to Star in ‘Persuasion’ Adaptation

Dakota Johnson is attached to star in an upcoming adaptation of “Persuasion” on Netflix, based on the novel by Jane Austen.

Carrie Cracknell will direct Johnson in the upcoming project, working from a screenplay by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. Cracknell recently directed Jake Gyllenhall and Tom Sturridge in the Tony-nominated performance of Sea Wall/ A Life on Broadway, and “Persuasion” marks her feature directing debut.

The logline reads, “Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth—the dashing one she once sent away—crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

Dakota Johnson recently starred in the drama “Our Friend” and will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” as well as Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro’s “Am I Ok?.”

Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie are producing the project, with Elizabeth Cantillon, Michael Constable, and David Fliegel serving as executive producers.

Netflix added, “The film takes a modern, witty approach to a beloved story while still remaining true to Jane Austen’s classic novel.”

Cantillon’s romance focused MRC Film label is also in development on features including: the adaptation of “28 Summers,” based on the bestselling novel from Elin Hilderbrand from writer Allie Hagan; “Photos of You,” based on Tammy Robinson’s novel from writer Tom Dean; and Rebecca Raisin’s Rosie’s “Travelling Tea Shop” from writer Monisha Dadlani.

MRC Film recently announced “The Mothership” starring Halle Berry, also with Netflix; and most recently released the global box-office hit and Oscar-nominated film “Knives Out” from writer/director Rian Johnson and “The Lovebirds” starring Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae with Netflix.

