Ava DuVernay Joins Netflix’s ‘Wings of Fire’ Animated Series

Academy Award Nominee and Emmy Award Winner Ava DuVernay is bringing “Wings of Fire” to the small screen. According to Netflix’s announcement, the platform ordered ten 40-minute episodes.

Netflix announced the animated event series on Tuesday morning. The show is based on the best-selling series of books published by Scholastic that have sold over 14M copies in print. The project is the first animated series from Ava DuVernay and ARRAY Filmworks.

The synopsis reads, “Wings of Fire is an animated event series adaptation of the #1 New York Times and USA Today best-selling book series from author Tui T. Sutherland. A bitter war has raged for generations between the dragon tribes who inhabit the epic world of Pyrrhia. According to prophecy, five young dragons will rise to end the bloodshed and bring peace back to the land. Raised and trained in secret from the time they were hatched, the Dragonets of destiny – Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight, and Sunny – embark on an evolving quest that will bring them face to face with their true selves and the overwhelming scope of this savage war they are destined to bring to an end.”

“Within this epic book series from the mind of Tui Sutherland is an elegant saga filled with wisdom and wonder, exploring ideas of belonging and bias, camaraderie and community,” said DuVernay in a statement. “On behalf of my colleagues Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks, we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix and Warner Bros. Animation for this dynamic adaptation where five young dragonets fulfill their destiny and show viewers how to fulfill their own.”

Melissa Cobb, Vice President, Original Animation, Netflix, added, “We couldn’t be more proud that Ava has chosen Netflix as the home for her first animated series. An epic fantasy saga full of sweep and spectacle, Wings of Fire promises to be a must-see event for the whole family.”

photo credit: netflix

