AppleTV Orders Spanish-English Drama ‘Now and Then’ to Series

The team behind “Velvet,” “Cable Girls,” and “Grand Hotel” have a new drama called “Now and Then,” slated to premiere on AppleTV+.

Apple is working on a new drama series titled “Now and Then,” which will be shot in Spanish and English. The new project comes from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Gema R. Neira. Apple also confirmed that Gideon Raff will executive produce and direct the first two episodes of the project.

The description reads, “Set in Miami with an all-Hispanic cast, “Now and Then” is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.”

Campos and Fernández-Valdés will serve as showrunners, and the series will be written by Neira and Campos with their team. Bambú Producciones will produce the series for Apple TV+. Apple did not announce a premiere date for the new drama series, and it’s just one of a long list of titles set to launch on the platform.

The new series joins “Echo 3,” a new action-thriller set between South America and the U.S., and written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal, and “Acapulco,” a new Spanish and English language half-hour comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez from creators Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman.

Apple is also working on new stories from the multi-Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor, Alfonso Cuarón, who currently has an overall deal to develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his production company Esperanto Filmoj.

Other projects include “Masters of the Air,” the limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone, and “Slow Horses,” an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman.

AppleTV+ will also premiere “Pachinko,” a highly anticipated drama series based on the acclaimed novel, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh; “Shantaram,” based on Gregory David Robert’s best-selling novel and starring Charlie Hunnam; “Suspicion,” a high-paced thriller starring Uma Thurman and based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag”; and “Dr. Brain,” a new Korean-language sci-fi thriller written and directed by visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-woon.

photo credit: apple

