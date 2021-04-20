‘Ginny & Georgia’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The mother-daughter comedy “Ginny & Georgia” is returning for a second season, with ten hour-long episodes planned for Season 2.

Netflix confirmed “Ginny & Georgia: Season 2” on social media. The series’ stars, Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, will return in the next season. In the announcement, Netflix stated that over 52M member households watched the coming-of-age series within a month of its premiere. The series made the Top 10 list in 87 countries worldwide and hit #1 in 46 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, and the United States.

“Ginny & Georgia” first premiered back in February and portrayed a nuanced and complicated mother-daughter relationship, layered female friendships, sexual discovery, and growing up at every age. The first season also featured Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Ablack.

“We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia,” said showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert. “We’re especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2.”

movies: ‘Downton Abbey 2’ Sets Christmas 2021 Release

The first season also featured an all-female creative team, including first-time showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher, first-time creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert, and director/executive producer Anya Adams.

The show’s Season 1 description reads, “Angsty and awkward fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) often feels she doesn’t measure up to her thirty-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey). Growing up on the move, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past follows them to threaten her and her family’s fresh start.”

photo credit: netflix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter