MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Borat’ Lead Nominations

Here are the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations.

MTV announced this year’s nominations for the Movie & TV Awards on Monday afternoon, covering television, movies, and reality programming. The event is spanning two nights this year, airing on May 16th and May 17th.

In television, “WandaVision” is leading the pack with five nominations, followed by Netflix’s “Emily in Paris,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and Prime Video’s “The Boys” with three nominations each.

On the film side, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is a fan-favorite with three nominations, and “Judas and the Black Messiah” follows with two nominations. The network announced that Chadwick Boseman was honored with a posthumous Best Performance in a Movie nomination for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The May 16th event will cover television and film awards and air from the Palladium in Los Angeles. The first-ever Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will go live on May 17th, celebrating reality TV.

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Daniel Kaluuya: Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya: Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen: WandaVision

Elliot Page: The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin: The Crown

Michaela Coel: I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid: The Boys

Pedro Pascal: The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris: WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline: Outer Banks

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh: Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo: Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison: Never Have I Ever

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor: Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy: Schitt’s Creek

Eric Andre: Bad Trip

Issa Rae: Insecure

Jason Sudeikis: Ted Lasso

Leslie Jones: Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash: The Boys

Ewan McGregor: Birds of Prey

Giancarlo Esposito: The Mandalorian

Kathryn Hahn: WandaVision

Nicholas Hoult: The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry: Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park: Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Paul Mescal: Normal People

Regé-Jean Page: Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

Final Funhouse Fight: Birds of Prey

Finale House Fight: Cobra Kai

Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront: The Boys

Wanda vs. Agatha: WandaVision

Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf: Zack Snyder’s Justice League

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss: The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett: Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown: Behind Her Eyes

Victoria Pedretti: Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor

Vince Vaughn: Freaky

BEST DUO

Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda: The Mandalorian

Lily Collins & Ashley Park: Emily in Paris

Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire Unscripted

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST DATING SHOW

90 Day Fiancé

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette

BEST REALITY CAST

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Legendary

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It!

Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Ridiculousness

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer: Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

T.J. Lavin: The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish: Kids Say the Darndest Things

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

BEST FIGHT

Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn: Selling Sunset

Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

West Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson: Legendary

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV)

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

