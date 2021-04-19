Vin Diesel to Star in ‘Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots’ Movie

Mattel has a “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots” movie on the way. with Vin Diesel set to star in the project.

The long-standing toy company has announced another movie based on a classic toy, this one a live-action film based on the “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.” The tabletop game will make its big-screen debut through a joint project with Mattel Films, Universal Pictures, and Vin Diesel’s production company, One Race Films. The company also confirmed that Diesel will star in the movie.

“Our rich library of franchises continues to yield compelling stories, and we look forward to creating what is sure to be a thrilling action adventure for the whole family to enjoy with Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.”

Mattel Films will produce the project alongside Diesel and Samantha Vincent from One Race Films. Ryan Engle penned the screenplay for the action-adventurer, which follows a father and son who form an unlikely bond with an advanced war machine. Kevin McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films.

tv: Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear’s Horror-Comedy ‘Shining Vale’ Ordered to Series at STARZ

“To take the classic Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em game, with Mattel as my partner, and align it with the kind of world-building, franchise-making success we have had with Universal, is truly exciting,” said Vin Diesel.

“We are proud to bring this iconic piece of Mattel IP to life on the big screen with our tremendously talented partners Vin Diesel, One Race Films, and Universal,” added Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films. “Our rich library of franchises continues to yield compelling stories, and we look forward to creating what is sure to be a thrilling action adventure for the whole family to enjoy with Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots.”

The Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots game launched in 1966 and was inspired by an arcade boxing game that pitted Red Rocker against Blue Bomber in a fight to knock his rival’s block off.

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots is the second project between Mattel Films and Universal Pictures, which are also developing a movie based on the Wishbone television series. Mattel Films is also working on movies based on “American Girl,” “Barbie,” “Barney,” “Hot Wheels,” “Magic 8 Ball,” “Major Matt Mason,” “Masters of the Universe,” “Thomas & Friends,” “UNO,” and “View-Master.”

Diesel is represented by CAA and Linden Entertainment. Engle is represented by CAA.

photo credit: universal pictures

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter