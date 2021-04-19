‘Downton Abbey 2’ Sets Christmas 2021 Release

Focus Features is hoping to have “Downton Abbey 2” in theaters this holiday season.

Studio chairman Peter Kujawski announced that Focus has set production with Gareth Neame’s Carnival Films on “Downton Abbey 2,” a follow-up to the 2019 film, which made over $237.8M worldwide. The original principal cast will return for the second installment, which began production last week. The sequel is currently slated to hit theaters in Christmas 2021 on December 22, 2021.

The studio stated that in addition to the original cast, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West will join the cast.

Downton creator Academy-Award winner Julian Fellowes will once again write the film’s screenplay, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge back to produce with Fellowes. BAFTA and Emmy nominated director Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) will join the filmmaking team to direct the sequel.

The initial film followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.

Gareth Neame, the film’s producer and executive chairman of Carnival Films said in a statement, “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski added, “There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans.”

Downton Abbey 2 is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

photo credit: focus features

