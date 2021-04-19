Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Teases a Martial Arts Showdown

Marvel dropped a surprise teaser trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” hitting theaters in September.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the new Marvel installment, slated to release on September 3rd. Simu Liu stars in the movie as Shang-Chi, alongside Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Florian Munteanu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, and Dallas Liu.

The movie is hitting theaters this fall and seemingly putting an end to the Disney+ hybrid release schedule. The streaming platform is currently releasing new episodes of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” on Fridays, with “Marvel’s Black Widow” set to premiere in select theaters and on Disney+ on July 9th. Future Disney+ projects include “Loki,” which dropped a trailer last week, and the animated series “What If…?.”

tv: ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ Drops a New Trailer During Resident Evil Showcase

Disney teased other future series during the company’s investor conference. The company spotlighted “Ms. Marvel,” starring Iman Vellani, and “Hawkeye” with Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner. Disney also confirmed that Tatiana Maslany would star in “She-Hulk” with Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth, and the studio is working on a “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” as well as “I Am Groot” shorts.

Disney+ is also working on “Secret Invasion,” starring Samuel L. Jackson and “Ironheart” with Dominique Thorne as the genius inventor. Don Cheadle will return to the role of James Rhodes (aka War Machine) in “Armor Wars.” Disney and Marvel haven’t disclosed any

Cate Shortland directed “Black Widow” for Marvel, with Kevin Feige producing. The film is the first installment in the MCU’s “Phase Four” schedule. It features Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha/Black Widow in the project, alongside Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Marvel released the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” video on social media on Monday morning. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Watch the brand new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and experience it only in theaters September 3.”

photo credit:marvel

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter