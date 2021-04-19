Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard’s ‘Annette’ to Open Cannes Film Festival

Amazon Studios’ upcoming musical “Annette” will serve as the opening night film during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Leos Carax directed the film, which stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. Carax returns to Cannes with his first feature film since the critically acclaimed “Holy Motors” from 2012.

According to the announcement, “Annette” will make its world premiere on July 6, 2021, on the Croisette, marking the return of the film festival after last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon Studios will release the musical love story in late summer 2021 in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video. Simon Helberg also stars in the project.

Annette’s original screenplay, original songs and score were written and composed by Ron Mael and Russell Mael of the innovative pop/rock band Sparks. Annette is produced by Charles Gillibert and Paul-Dominique Win Vacharasinthu.

The official description reads, “Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. With the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, their lives are turned upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story & music by Ron & Russell Mael of Sparks, this original musical is a journey of love, passion & fame.”

Cotillard is expected to star in “The Brutalist,” alongside Sebastian Stan, Vanessa Kirby, Mark Rylance, and Joel Edgerton. Adam Driver also has Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” on the schedule, a drama also featuring Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck.

Amazon did not share a trailer for the movie, but teasers and clips will be released ahead of the film’s summer debut.

photo credit: amazon studios

