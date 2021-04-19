Dave Grohl’s ‘From Cradle to Stage’ to Stream on Paramount+

Paramount+ is working on an original unscripted television series called “From Cradle to Stage,” set to premiere on May 6th. Directed by Dave Grohl and inspired by his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, and her critically-acclaimed book, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars, the Live Nation Productions series explores the relationship between successful musicians and their moms. The six-part series will debut exclusively on Paramount+.

The description reads, “Honest, humorous and emotional, each episode features a famous performer and their mother, alongside Dave and Virginia, as they take an impassioned journey home and explore each artists’ upbringing and the tools they received as a young talent to survive the turbulence of success.”

You can find the original book right here on Amazon.

The episodes include Dan Reynolds (of Imagine Dragons) and Christene Reynolds on May 6th, followed by Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams on May 13th, and Miranda and Bev Lambert on May 20th. Brandi and Teresa Carlile close out the month on May 27th, followed by Tom Morello (of Rage Against the Machine) and Mary Morello on June 3rd, and Geddy Lee (of Rush) and Mary Weinrib on June 10th.

“I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse,” shared Grohl. “Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Dave, Virginia, Live Nation, Silva Artist Management and Endeavor Content to deliver this amazing series to our Paramount+ audience exclusively,“ said Bruce Gillmer, ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events. “This series, based on Virginia Grohl’s acclaimed book, offers a rare look at the intimate and inspiring moments between some of the world’s biggest performers and their moms – just in time for Mother’s Day.”

“Live Nation is proud to collaborate with Virginia and Dave on this moving tribute featuring great talent and the women who raised them,” said Rapino, CEO of Live Nation. “We have the privilege of working with these incredible artists to bring their music to the stage and now Live Nation Productions has the honor of bringing their stories to the screen.”

