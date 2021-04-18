CW to Screen Damon Gameau’s ‘2040’ Documentary on Earth Day

The CW Network will host the broadcast debut for the documentary film “2040” from award-winning director Damon Gameau. The documentary will air on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 8:00pm ET/PT.

“We need to be guided by hope if we want to chart a new course and 2040 is that rare climate change documentary that grounds itself in optimism,” said Cyle Zezo, Vice President of Alternative and Digital Programming, The CW. “It’s essential that the media productively engage in conversations about climate change, and I’m proud that this Earth Day The CW will broadcast a film that reveals the truly positive future within reach.”

The film’s description reads, “‘2040’ is a documentary film that explores a positive vision of the future where humanity has solved climate change, with solutions well within reach today. Motivated by concerns about the planet and the future his four-year-old daughter would inherit, award-winning director Damon Gameau embarked on a global journey to interview innovators and changemakers in the areas of economics, technology, civil society, agriculture, education and sustainability. Drawing on these areas of expertise, he sought to identify the best solutions, available to us now, that would help improve the health of our planet and the societies that operate within it. From marine permaculture to decentralized renewable energy projects, he discovered that people all over the world are taking matters into their own hands. Additionally, Gameau spoke with children from all over the world who talked about their hopes and their ideas for the future, further instilling the importance of taking action now and whose futures society must protect.”

The network added, “Gameau’s journey is the central premise for the documentary, a story of hope that looks at the very real possibility that humanity could reverse climate change and improve the lives of every living thing in the process. “2040” is a positive vision of what “could be,” instead of the dystopian future we are so often presented.”

The film features Gameau, Eva Lazzaro, and Velvet Gameau and is produced by GoodThing Productions and Regan Pictures with executive producers Ian Darling, Malinda Wink, Mark Monroe, Paul Wiegard, and William Gammon.

The filmmakers created an action hub where a personalized action plan can be created and allows the user to connect with the filmmakers’ network of organizations who are all doing their part to combat climate change.

