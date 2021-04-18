Microsoft Edge Kids Mode Offers Safer Online Browsing

Microsoft is trying to make the internet a safer space for small web crawlers. The company introduced Microsoft Edge Kids Mode this mode week, a built-in function of Microsoft’s latest browser that provides a “protected online environment,” according to the company.

“With many of our kids spending so much more time online, and many parents and families sharing devices, we’ve been working on a solution and are excited to announce the general availability of Microsoft Edge Kids Mode,” said Liat Ben-Zur, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft. “Kids Mode gives parents peace of mind by providing a protected online environment as their kids browse the web on a shared device.”

Launching Kids Mode is as simple as a few clicks. Users can select their account profile in the upper right corner of Edge and select “Browse in Kids Mode.” The browser will ask for an appropriate age range for the child (5-8 or 9-12) and the the browser will censor content appropriately.

“Both age groups are defaulted to the strictest tracking prevention level, blocking the majority of trackers for maximum privacy and minimum personalized ads, in addition to strict Bing SafeSearch, ensuring that adult text, images and videos are blocked from your kids’ online searches,” Ben-Zur explained in a post. “Regardless of the age group, Kids Mode limits the sites that kids will have access to – from the get-go there are about 70 popular kid sites that are allowed, but you can fully customize the list in a couple of clicks in Microsoft Edge settings. If your kid tries to navigate to a site outside of that allowed list, they’ll be greeted with a friendly block page, encouraging them to either ask for permission or try navigating elsewhere.”

The main difference in the 9-12 range is the inclusion of an age-appropriate news feed on the New Tab Page, which pulls articles from MSN for Kids.

Ben-Zur added, “These article topics range from animals, to science, to fun facts – bringing fun and entertainment to their fingertips. When it’s time to exit Kids Mode, your authentication will be required just to be sure your child isn’t accidentally trying to navigate somewhere you don’t want them to.”

Interested parents and guardians can check out the official announcement on the Windows Blog.

photo credit: microsoft

