Weekend Box Office: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Stomps Past $300M

Warner Bros. Pictures had another easy win at the domestic box office this week as “Godzilla vs. Kong” rampaged in theaters without competition.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” won the weekend after picking up another $7.7M across 3,001 locations this week, raising the film’s domestic total to $80.5M. The monster duo broke the $390M mark worldwide, thanks largely to China, which brought in over $177M in ticket sales. Adam Wingard directed “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

The monster battle is great news for Warner Bros. Pictures, which plans to release the rest of its 2021 slate in theaters and on HBO Max. The next big release is “Mortal Kombat,” slated to release on April 23rd.

Universal Pictures’ “Nobody” jumped a spot to take second-place overall with a $2.5M weekend at 2,405 locations. After four weeks, the film has made $19M domestically and $32M worldwide. Ilya Naishuller directed “Nobody,” which stars Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, and Connie Nielsen.

The horror-thriller “The Unholy” fell to third-place overall with a $2M weekend across 2,057 locations. The movie hit theaters three weeks ago and has made an estimated $10M worldwide. Evan Spiliotopoulos directed “The Unholy” for the studio, and the horror-thriller stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, and William Sadler.

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” took fourth-place on the domestic chart with a $1.9M weekend across 1,945 locations. The animated-comedy now sits at $37M domestically and $95M worldwide. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed “Raya and the Last Dragon,” starring Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

Fifth-place overall on the domestic chart went to “Tom & Jerry,” bringing in another $1.1M at 2,028 locations. The CG and live-action hybrid has made $42M domestically and $101M worldwide. Tim Story directed “Tom and Jerry,” starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong.

Movie Distributor / Studio Domestic Total Weeks Godzilla vs. Kong Warner Bros. Pictures $80.5M 3 Tom & Jerry Warner Bros. Pictures $42.5M 8 Raya & The Last Dragon Disney $37.6M 7 Nobody Universal Pictures $19M 4 The Marksman Open Road Films $14.4 13 Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies at the 2021 Domestic Box Office

photo credit: warner bros pictures

