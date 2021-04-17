Early Oscar Viewing to Include Original Song Performances

ABC announced that Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén, and Diane Warren will perform their songs for “Oscars: Into the Spotlight,” which will air ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards.

The five nominated original songs are competing against each other this year. The network explained that one performance will be recorded in Húsavík, Iceland, while the other four will be recorded at the Dolby Family Terrace of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

“We’ve come up with some serious pre-game and post-game action to enhance our main event,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh. “Our suggestion is just tune in for the whole shebang, otherwise you’ll miss something really unexpected and fun.”

culture: Annie Awards 2021: ‘Soul’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ Sweep the Show

Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery will host the pre-event, which is a 90-minute intro to the Oscars that highlights the nominees’ journey to the big screen this year. The pre-show will also feature a special appearance by DJ Tara. “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” will air Oscar Sunday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT.

After the Oscars, ABC will host “Oscars: After Dark” with Colman Domingo and Andrew Rannells. The special event will feature interviews by film critic Elvis Mitchell, as well as recaps of the evening’s big moments. Both specials are executive produced by Michael Antinoro and David Chamberlin, alongside producers Collins, Sher, and Soderbergh.

If you’re throwing a screening event, the 93rd Oscars will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 from Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. This year’s event will also feature international locations via satellite. “The Oscars” will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. “Oscars: After Dark” will immediately follow the Oscars show.

You can review this the 2021 Oscar Nominees if you need a refresher.

photo credit: abc

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter