‘We Are Lady Parts’ Teases the Power of Punk

Peacock released a teaser trailer for “We Are Lady Parts,” the musical comedy following a struggling Muslim female punk band – called Lady Parts. The show stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Zaqi Ismail, and Aiysha Hart. The original songs and cover tracks in the show were written and adapted by Nida Manzoor and her siblings Shez Manzoor, Sanya Manzoor, and Benni Fregin.

movies: Suki Waterhouse Scares up Trouble in ‘Seance’ in May

The description reads, “We Are Lady Parts shows the highs and lows of the band – Lady Parts – as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussain – a geeky microbiology PhD student, who’s on the lookout for love and is recruited to be their unlikely lead guitarist. Lady Parts’ fierce and enigmatic frontwoman Saira sees something in Amina. However, the other members – taxi-driving drummer Ayesha, cartoon-drawing bassist, and backing vocalist Bisma, and the band’s wheeler-dealer band manager, Momtaz – are not convinced she is right for their band. Amina has never met girls like this before, and she’s soon swept up in their joyful, anarchic energy and punk spirit. But she becomes torn and caught up between two different worlds – that of her more strait-laced university friends led by her bestie Noor and the world of Lady Parts. Will she be the key to the band’s success? And – will she finally find a husband?”

The show is a Peacock Original, made in association with Channel 4. The platform hasn’t announced a premiere date for the new comedy, but more information should be released over the next few weeks.

The series comes from Working Title Television, part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Nida Manzoor wrote, directed, and created the music comedy, which was commissioned for Channel 4 by Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy, and Laura Riseam, Commissioning Executive.

Executive Producers for WTTV are Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. The series is produced by John Pocock and distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

photo credit: peacock

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter