‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ Drops a New Trailer During Resident Evil Showcase

During the ‘Resident Evil’ showcase this week, Capcom released another look at “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” and told fans that the anime series would premiere in July.

Netflix’s description reads, “In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s computer network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a young boy in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.”

movies: Sofia Boutella’s ‘Settlers’ Moves to IFC Midnight

This new series will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who is responsible for bringing numerous titles in the Resident Evil series into existence. TMS Entertainment will produce the series, while Quebico, led by Kei Miyamoto, the producer of “Resident Evil: Vendetta,” will be in charge of the full 3DCG animation production. The upcoming series is the first time that the franchise used 3DCG animation, with Eiichiro Hasumi directing and Yugo Kanno handling the score.

2020 is a big year for the franchise, celebrating 25 years since the debut of “Resident Evil” on the Playstation in 1996. The series has spun off into over 140 different titles on consoles, phone apps, and other platforms and has become one of Capcom’s most popular brands.

In 2002, Milla Jovovich starred in the first feature film adaptation, called “Resident Evil,” which made over $102M worldwide. The franchise had its ups and downs over the last two-decades but broke the $300M mark at the worldwide box office from time to time.

The success of the original 2002 film put “Resident Evil: Apocalypse” into production, and the movie made over $129M in 2004. “Resident Evil: Extinction” released in 2007 and made over $147M, while “Resident Evil: Afterlife” in 2010 made over $300M worldwide for the studio. There was a slight dip at the box office in 2012 when “Resident Evil: Retribution” made $240M, but the 2016 movie “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” hit a franchise-high when it brought in $312M.

Most of the other CG projects, “Resident Evil: Degeneration,” “Resident Evil: Damnation,” and “Resident Evil: Vendetta,” didn’t release in domestic theaters but are available to stream or rent. Prime Video members can binge through most of the Resident Evil franchise for free right here on Amazon. An excellent way to celebrate 25 years of survival-horror as we wait for the new series.

During the event, Capcom also announced that filming has wrapped on the upcoming live-action movie, “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.” That project is slated to hit theaters on November 24th. The publisher is also releasing a new demo for “Resident Evil Village,” which is releasing on May 7th. If you enjoy VR games, “Resident Evil 4” is releasing with the Oculus Quest, making the game a FPS.

photo credit: netflix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.