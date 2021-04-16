Amazon’s new Echo Buds Launch with a Discount

Amazon announced the next-gen Echo Buds this week, introducing a lightweight design, custom-designed Active Noise Cancellation technology, wireless charging capabilities, and improved microphones.

The new Echo Buds ship in Black or Glacier White and start at $119. The new models are launching at $99, which is a limited-time promotion for pre-orders. Amazon stated that customers who qualify will also receive six months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Plus for free. You can find the new Echo Buds right here on Amazon.

“The all-new Echo Buds are better in so many ways—a smaller design, a more comfortable fit, Active Noise Cancellation technology, a new color and wireless charging option, and high-performance drivers for dynamic audio,” said Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa. “It’s never been easier for customers to bring Alexa with them throughout their day—whether at home, walking the neighborhood, or commuting to work, all they have to do is ask to play music or podcasts, call to check in on a loved one, add an item to their to-do list, and so much more.”

tv: Serena Williams Signs First-Look Deal with Amazon Studios

According to Amazon, the new Echo Buds are 20% smaller, lightweight, IPX4-rated to withstand splashes, sweat, or light rain, and designed to be comfortable enough for all-day use. The new model offers a shortened nozzle that improves comfort, and new built-in vents that reduces ear pressure when worn. The Echo Buds ship with four ear-tip sizes and two wingtip sizes to customize your fit. Like the AirPods Pro, the new Echo Buds provide an easy Ear Tip Fit Test that will confirm if you have a proper seal.

Amazon claims that the new Active Noise Cancellation technology will cancel twice as much noise compared to the first generation of Ear Buds. The tech uses the inner and outer microphones to intelligently estimate sound pressure in your eardrum to generate the inverse of that signal and cancel out unwanted noise, helping you stay immersed in your audio.

To turn on Active Noise Cancellation, users simply press and hold either earbud or just say, “Alexa, turn on noise cancellation.” When you want to hear what’s going on around you, enable Passthrough Mode with a press and hold on either earbud or by saying, “Alexa, turn on Passthrough.” With Passthrough Mode on, you can easily adjust the amount of ambient sound you hear through the device settings in the Alexa app.

Echo Buds work with Alexa of course. Users can enjoy their Audible audiobooks, listen to Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other streaming apps, or ask Alexa for podcast recommendations. Amazon also stated that users will be able to listen to podcasts they follow on Amazon Music by just saying, “Alexa, play my followed podcasts.” You can also ask Alexa to play music for a set amount of time. You can also summon Alexa to use any of the other commands and skills you have setup.

Later this year, Amazon will offer a VIP Filter on the all-new Echo Buds. Introduced on Echo Frames, VIP Filter lets you select the phone notifications that you want to hear and filters out the rest. When you receive a notification, just double-tap either earbud to hear it in real-time; to dismiss a notification, single tap either earbud. VIP Filter also supports calendars and group messaging, ensuring you never miss an important update.

photo credit: amazon

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.