NFL Names Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel as First Sports Betting Partners

NFL announced the organization’s first-ever U.S. sportsbook partnerships, naming three exclusive partners. As part of the multi-year agreement, Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings, and FanDuel are now Official Sports Betting Partners of the NFL and will have the ability to leverage NFL marks within the sports betting category and activate around retail and online sports betting. The company will also engage with fans through NFL-themed free-to-play games.

The three companies will also have the right to integrate relevant sports betting content directly into NFL Media properties, including NFL.com and the official NFL App.

“As the sports betting landscape has continued to evolve in the United States, we have been thoughtful with our strategy and are excited to announce three partners who share the NFL’s vision and goals,” said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships. “Working closely with Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel, we will provide fans new and different ways of interacting and engaging with the sport they love.”

“On Superbowl Sunday, we got a glimpse at how powerful the combination of the NFL’s excitement and our platform can be in delivering an enhanced fan experience. We are delighted to make that combination official by pairing America’s #1 sportsbook with America’s #1 sports league,” said Matt King, Chief Executive Officer at FanDuel. “This partnership provides our shared customers with a new level of innovation and unmatched premium content directly within our platform, ultimately enhancing every gameday.”

“As the first-ever gaming partner of the National Football League, everyone at Caesars Entertainment is thrilled to expand and strengthen our relationship,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “Together, we will create new ways for football fans to share in the action of their favorite sport. Football season will be more exciting than ever now that fans can enjoy an enhanced experience at our casinos, in our sportsbooks, and online—all while earning Caesars Rewards credits and tier status that they can use to unlock incredible experiences.”

“The way fans consume sports years from now will look drastically different, and it will be due in part to forward-thinking collaborations like our expanded relationship with the NFL today as an Official Sports Betting and Exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports Partner,” said Jason Robins, CEO, chairman and co-founder, DraftKings. “We share the same vision as the NFL on fan engagement and believe this agreement will lead to new innovations that will ultimately enhance both the product on the field and on the screen.”

photo credit: espn

