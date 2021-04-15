Pete Davidson to Star in ‘I Slept with Joey Ramone’

Netflix and STXfilms will develop and produce “I Slept with Joey Ramone,” a biopic from Jason Orley, starring SNL’s Pete Davidson.

Davidson and Orley worked together on “Big Time Adolescence” and “Pete Davidson: Alive from New York.” They are writing the screenplay to the film, which is based on the Mickey Leigh memoir of the same name. Rory Rosegarten, Pete Davidson, Mickey Leigh, and David Spiegelman are serving as executive producers on the project.

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the book right here on Amazon.

Adam Fogelson, Chairman STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said in a statement, “When you share a bed with someone – and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime – you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band – he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way. I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”

The film will be made with the cooperation and support of the Estate of Joey Ramone and with the assistance of Rosegarten Films.

“I Slept With Joey Ramone” continues Netflix’s relationship with STX who produced the Netflix series Rise of Empire: Ottoman, which is produced in collaboration with Karga 7. The companies have previously partnered on other films such as Work It starring Sabrina Carpenter.

photo credit: nbc

