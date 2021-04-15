CBS Renews Five Dramas, Including ‘NCIS’ and ‘SWAT’

CBS handed out more renewals this week, adding “NCIS,” “Blue Bloods,” “Magnum,” “Bull,” and “SWAT” to the list of returning series. The shows will be joining the renewed comedies on the network, as well as the upcoming spinoffs that were announced earlier this year.

With the renewal, “NCIS” will return for a nineteenth season, and Mark Harmon is expected to return. The series, which has been running strong since 2003, also stars Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, and Diona Reasonover. Belisarius Productions, in association with CBS Studios, produces “NCIS,” with Frank Cardea, Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams, and Donald P. Bellisario serving as executive producers.

CBS is bringing “NCIS: New Orleans” to a close but adding “NCIS: Hawaii” at some point. Details on the new spinoff are slim at this time, but more information will be announced at a later date.

“Blue Bloods,” with Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray, will return with all-new episodes next year. CBS announced that “MacGyver” is ending this year, but it looks like “Magnum P.I.” will return for another season. The other renewals include “S.W.A.T.” and “Bull,” which join “The Equalizer,” “FBI,” and “FBI: Most Wanted” on the renewed-dramas list.

culture: Selena Gomez to Host ‘VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’

The network announced earlier this year that it is working on another “FBI” spinoff, called “FBI: International.” The series will join “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” on the network’s 2021-2022 schedule and comes from Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf. The characters are expected to be introduced in a special “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” crossover episode.

CBS also confirmed that the comedies “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” will return to the schedule. The network has already renewed the hit comedy “Young Sheldon” for three more seasons, so fans can rest easy that more episodes are on the way.

The network made the confirmation on social media on Thursday afternoon, telling fans, “CBS renews five of its veteran hit dramas for next season!”

photo credit: cbs

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter