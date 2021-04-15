Cartoon Network’s ‘Cartoon Cartoons’ Focuses on Diversity and Future Storytellers

Cartoon Network Studios announced an expansion of the network’s animated shorts program called Cartoon Cartoons. The project is the studio’s largest commitment to animated shorts production to date. It will be the studio’s first dedicated shorts program in over a decade with “a mission to innovate the art of animated storytelling, showcase diverse stories, discover new voices and mentor the next generation of animators,” according to the company. The news was announced today by Sam Register, President of Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation (WBA).

“Cartoon Network Studios has a proud legacy of animated shorts,” said Sam Register in the announcement. “We are building on that legacy today with a program that will champion new and diverse voices, energize creativity and provide resources for artists to share their stories with the world. I am so grateful to the producers serving on our Creative Council and our partner organizations for their commitment to make Cartoon Cartoons a successful and creatively rewarding endeavor.”

The initial CNS shorts program began in 1995 as World Premiere Toons and thrived as a creative incubator for artists to freely develop and create animated content. Through its existence, the program served as a launchpad for several innovative artists and highly successful award-winning series such as Dexter’s Laboratory (Genndy Tartakovsky), The Powerpuff Girls (Craig McCracken), Chowder (C.H. Greenblatt), Regular Show (J.G. Quintel), and Steven Universe (Rebecca Sugar).

Shorts produced through Cartoon Cartoons will vary in length and subject matter. The network stated that this can include character-driven and comedic narratives or experimental animation. The shorts will target a variety of audiences, reaching from preschoolers to adults.

The network explained, “As they explore, develop and refine their ideas, artists will receive focused studio support from a dedicated production team and veteran producer mentorship. Finished shorts have the potential to be globally distributed by WarnerMedia across a variety of platforms, including linear broadcast through Cartoon Network, streaming through HBO Max, online, and much more. The program will be open to artists and producers of all experience levels from both inside and outside Cartoon Network Studios.”

David Siegel, Executive Director, Exceptional Minds), added, “Exceptional Minds is all about cultivating diverse and innovative artists who can’t wait to dive into this program with Cartoon Network Studios. This partnership builds on years of collaboration and mentorship between our organizations that will bring new stories and fresh voices to the world.”

photo credit: cartoon network

