Hulu to Stream ‘Changing the Game,’ Documenting Transgender Teen Athletes

Hulu acquired the award-winning documentary “Changing the Game” and will stream the film starting on June 1st. The project will be a Hulu Original Documentary, and part of the platform’s upcoming Pride Month celebration. The documentary made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019 and has since won the Audience Award for Best Documentary at Outfest Film Festival and Frameline Film Festival.

Emmy award-winner Michael Barnett directed “Changing the Game,” which focuses on transgender inclusion in sports. Clare Tucker and Alex Schmider produced the project, with Chris Mosier serving as executive producer. Tyler Strickland composed music for the film.

The description reads, “Changing the Game takes us into the lives of three high school athletes-all at different stages of their athletic seasons, personal lives, and unique paths as transgender teens. Their stories span across the U.S. – from Sarah, a skier and teen policymaker in New Hampshire, to Andraya, a track star in Connecticut openly competing on the girls track team. The film centers on Mack Beggs, who made headlines when he became the Texas State Champion in girls wrestling – as a boy.”

The movie will debut as a director’s cut with new footage and a new original song called Chasing Dreams by Gozé, featuring Old Man Saxon and singer-songwriter & trans activist Shea Diamond. The song was written and produced by Sebastian Fritze, Old Man Saxon, and Tyler Strickland.

The announcement added, “Changing the Game makes its streaming premiere amid an intensifying national debate about transgender identity and inclusion. While news media is consumed with stories about transgender athletes with states across the U.S. introducing bills in legislatures on the issue, this documentary sheds light on the intimate and emotional realities for the transgender teenagers affected as the stakes sharpen in their daily lives on and off the field–all the way up to the Supreme Court. Often heartbreaking, sometimes humorous, always human–these young athletes invite us into their lives, showing us what they’re made of and invoking audiences to ask the same of themselves.”

“Changing the Game” joins Hulu growing list of Hulu Original documentaries, including “Hillary,” “Greta,” “Minding the Gap,” “Untouchable,” and “Ask Dr. Ruth.”

photo credit: hulu

