‘Selena: The Series’ Teases More From Season 2 in Newest Trailer

Netflix shared an official trailer for the second season of “Selena: The Series,” reminding fans that the new episodes will release in May.

The show ended its first season run in 2020. Netflix quickly renewed the series for a second season, and started production on the musical drama’s second act. The story follows Selena Quintanilla as she pursues her musical dreams, and centers around the life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Now on the brink of stardom, Selena fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and her new husband, and expand her businesses. All the while, her journey to become the most successful female Latin artist of all time continues. ‘Selena, The Series’ Part 2 arrives on May 4th, only on Netflix.”

Campanario Entertainment produced the first season, with six episodes. Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh, and Moisés Zamora served as executive producers on the project, with Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez, and Madison Taylor Baez starring.

The first season sparked a renewed interest in Selena’s music. On Spotify, music streams from the artists jumped 260% during the launch of “Selena: The Series,” and overall listeners increased by 90% during the same period, reaching 5M monthly listeners on the platform. On Google, global search interest for Selena increased 1600% around the series’ launch according to Netflix, and in 2020, Selena was the third-most Googled woman in Latin or Spanish music worldwide.

You can watch the official trailer below for a quick look at the new episodes, and set a reminder to watch Part 2 on May 4th.

