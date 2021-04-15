Sofia Boutella’s ‘Settlers’ Moves to IFC Midnight

IFC Midnight acquired the North American rights to Wyatt Rockefeller’s feature narrative debut, “Settlers.” Rockefeller wrote and directed the movie, which stars Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Brooklynn Prince, Nell Tiger Free, and Jonny Lee Miller. In the announcement, the studio slated “Settlers” to release in summer 2021.

The film is produced by Julie Fabrizio for Jericho Motion Pictures, Joshua Horsfield for Intake Films, and Johan Kruger for Brittle Star Pictures, alongside executive producer Ben Pugh, co-founder of 42.

The description reads, “Settlers takes place on a remote homestead on the Martian frontier, as a refugee family from Earth clings to hope for a better life. But when strangers appear in the surrounding hills and attempt to run them off, nine-year-old Remmy (Brooklynn Prince) is faced with the desperate reality her mother (Sofia Boutella) and father (Jonny Lee Miller) have tried so hard to keep from her.”

“We are excited Settlers has found a home with IFC Midnight,” Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said in a statement. “Wyatt Rockefeller is a talented new voice in storytelling and commands strong performances from his talented cast. We can’t wait to bring Settlers to audiences nationwide this summer.”

Director Wyatt Rockefeller added, “I’ve discovered some of my favorite movies and filmmakers thanks to IFC. They are champions of independent voices and innovators in their own right. I can’t think of a better home for our sci-fi western about the gut-wrenching choices a family has to make to stay alive.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ President Arianna Bocco and Director of Acquisitions Aijah Keith with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

photo credit: focus features

