Apple Teases ‘Blush,’ A Short Film with a Horticulturist Hero

Apple is following up its award-winning film “Wolfwalkers” with a new project from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation. Titled “Blush,” the project marks the first short film debuting as part of an expansive multi-year partnership between the two companies.

Apple released the first-look image above in the announcement but did not confirm a release window at this time.

“Blush” follows the journey of a stranded horticulturist/astronaut’s chances for survival after he crash-lands on a desolate dwarf planet. When an ethereal visitor arrives, the once-lone traveler discovers the joy in building a new life and realizes the universe has delivered astonishing salvation.

The inaugural Apple/Skydance short film is written and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Joe Mateo and “shares the storyteller’s deeply personal journey of healing, hope, and the undeniably human moments of being rescued by love,” according to Apple’s announcement.

Mateo developed “Blush” alongside the Skydance Animation team, and the film is produced by Heather Schmidt Feng Yanu and executive produced by Oscar-winner John Lasseter. The animated movie joins other the anticipated Apple/Skydance features “Luck” and “Spellbound,” and the animated series “The Search for WondLa,” with several more feature films and television series to be announced over the term of the pact.

Apple picked up an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature for “Wolfwalkers,” the latest film from two-time Academy Award-nominated director Tomm Moore and director Ross Stewart.

Films and series created and produced by Skydance Animation will premiere alongside Apple Original Films including the Academy Award-nominated “Greyhound,” Critics Choice Award-nominated “Palmer,” Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-nominated film “On The Rocks,” the two-time Critics Choice Documentary Award-winner and Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner “Boys State,” and Critics Choice Documentary Award-nominee “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds.”

Skydance Animation is a division of David Ellison’s Skydance Media which is run by John Lasseter (Head of Animation) and Holly Edwards (President of Skydance Animation).

