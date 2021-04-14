‘Tough as Nails’ Competition Series Renewed Through Season 4

The reality competition series “Tough as Nails” picked up a two-season renewal from CBS this week. The hit show will return for a third and fourth season, and was created by Emmy Award-winning producer Phil Keoghan and his producing partner Louise Keoghan. They are also executive producers on the project, with Phil Keoghan as host.

“Tough as Nails is the right show at the right time, especially over the last year as we have all become a little tougher and have a deeper appreciation for the many people who keep our communities running,” said Mitch Graham, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment. “With Phil Keoghan’s inspired touch as creator and host, he and his team have established an uplifting show that highlights toughness in many forms with unique real-world challenges and remarkable competitors. The show has resonated with viewers and we are excited to continue to shine a light on the hardworking Americans who get the job done.”

“For the first time in a long time we have started paying attention to those who make America work and what’s really important in life. TOUGH AS NAILS is about acknowledging and validating those who may have felt forgotten for so long,” said host, creator and showrunner Phil Keoghan. “I encourage everyone to make an extra effort to thank our essential workers. It’s a genuine gesture that will continue to unite us.”

The show’s official description reads, “‘Tough as Nails’ is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes, and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. Competitors are tested for their strength, endurance, agility, and mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. One by one, they are eliminated until the Tough as Nails winner is named, but nobody goes home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season. The series redefines what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes.”

