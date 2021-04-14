‘Warrior’ Renewed for Season 3, Moves to HBO Max

The hit drama series “Warrior” is moving to HBO Max for its third season. The network change was announced today by Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max.

The first two seasons premiered on Cinemax, and viewers will be able to stream Season 1 and Season 2 on HBO Max and HBO, ahead of the show’s Season 3 premiere. Last season’s cast included Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen (also directed episode 6), Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung.

If you’re new to the series, the logline reads, “A gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century, and based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.”

“Warrior” was created by and is executive produced by Jonathan Tropper, Justin Lin, and Shannon Lee.

“Justin, Jonathan, and I were thrilled when Warrior was put on HBO platforms to be discovered by a whole new legion of fans. Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the importance of telling this story and for continuing to support this level of representation in our industry,” said Shannon Lee in a statement. “I just know that my father is grinning right now to see this show he dreamed of so long ago continuing to beat the odds. We have every intention of delivering the same high level of meaningful storytelling and Gung Fu action in season 3!”

movies: Suki Waterhouse Scares up Trouble in ‘Seance’ in May

Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO, and HBO Max added, “Warrior’ introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji. We can’t wait to see what Jonathan, Justin, and Shannon will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max.”

photo credit: hbo

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter