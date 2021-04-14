Suki Waterhouse Scares up Trouble in ‘Seance’ in May

RLJE Films and Shudder have a new thriller on the way called “Seance.” The movie is opting for a hybrid release, hitting select theaters, on-demand, and digital platforms on May 21st. Simon Barrett directed the movie, and the cast includes Suki Waterhouse, Madisen Beaty, Ella-Rae Smith, Inanna Sarkis, Seamus Patterson, and Marina Stephenson-Kerr. Check your local listings and drive-ins to see if the film is releasing in your area, or watch it on-demand if you’re looking for something new to stream.

The description reads, “Camille Meadows is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened.”

tv: Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Intros the Zombie Tiger

Fans of Waterhouse should keep the adaptation “Daisy Jones and the Six” on their radar. The mini-series has an all-star cast, including Waterhouse, Sebastian Chacon, Riley Keough, Nabiyah Be, Sam Claflin, Will Harrison, Camila Morrone, and Josh Whitehouse, and is expected to start production this year.

If you need a thriller to hold you over, Shudder is releasing “The Banishing,” a Christopher Smith-directed film, on April 15th. The horror-thriller will stream exclusively on Shudder in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as via the Shudder offering within the AMC+ bundle where available. The thriller stars Jessica Brown Findlay, Sean Harris, John Lynch, and John Heffernan.

Until then, you can watch things go wrong quickly in the “Seance” trailer below and get a quick preview of the thrills.

photo credit: rlje films

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter