Dylan O’Brien and Maika Monroe’s ‘Flashback’ Goes Digital in June

Lionsgate released a trailer for “Flashback” this week, and confirmed that the movie is releasing on digital and on-demand platforms on June 4th. Christopher MacBride wrote and directed the thriller, which stars Dylan O’Brien, Maika Monroe, and Hannah Gross.

The synopsis reads, “Fredrick Fitzell (Dylan O’Brien) is living his best live ― until he starts having horrific visions of Cindy (Maika Monroe), a girl who vanished in high school. After reaching out to old friends with whom he used to take a mystery drug called Mercury, Fredrick realizes the only way to stop the visions lies deep within his own memories, so he embarks on a terrifying mental odyssey to learn the truth. This mind-bending thriller also stars Hannah Gross and Emory Cohen.”

If you enjoy the movie, Dylan O’Brien and Maika Monroe have other projects on the way. O’Brien is starring in Antoine Fuqua’s “Infinite” sci-fi thriller with Mark Wahlberg, Rupert Friend, and Wallis Day, and Maika Monroe is currently filming another thriller called “Watcher” with director Chloe Okuno. Release dates are still unstable because of the ongoing health crisis, so keep these films on your radar if you’re a fan of the genre.

tv: Netflix’s ‘Elite’ Season 4 to Premiere in June

The studio released the digital release dates on Wednesday morning to get fans excited for the premiere. You can watch the promotional trailer below for a quick preview of the cast and story.

The box office is slowly starting to spring to life with Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Mortal Kombat,” but digital platforms, and streaming services are still the best place to catch new releases while you’re waiting for the 2021 blockbusters.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

photo credit: lionsgate

