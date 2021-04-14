‘F9’ Trailer Teases Fast & Furious in Space

Universal Pictures released another trailer for “F9,” which is rocketing into theaters on June 25th. The movie has shifted release dates several times because of the ongoing health crisis, but the second trailer is sticking to the June premiere date, which is great news for fans that have been waiting since May 2019 to see the movie.

Justin Lin directed “F9,” working from a script by Dan Casey. The movie stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. Lin also directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments of the franchise.

tv: ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Assemble for a First-Look

The studio’s official description reads, “Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”

The script is based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, and Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, and Samantha Vincent served as producers on the project.

If you didn’t get a chance to catch the trailer on social media, you can get a preview of the stunts, explosions, and high-octane action in the promotional video below.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

photo credit: universal pictures

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter