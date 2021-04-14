Serena Williams Signs First-Look Deal with Amazon Studios

Serena Williams is partnering with Amazon Studios. The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion will work with Amazon Studios to create scripted and unscripted television projects that will premiere exclusively on the platform, beginning with an untitled docuseries that follows her in both her professional and personal life.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” said Serena.

“Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

culture: Selena Gomez to Host ‘VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’

The untitled docuseries production from Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios, is executive produced by Serena Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor.

Williams is currently the most prized WTA player of all time, winning a title in all four grand slam tournaments, 73 singles and 23 doubles championships, and gold-medals at the 2000 (doubles), 2008 (doubles), and 2012 (singles and doubles) Olympics. Serena also launched an S by Serena clothing line, as well as Serena Ventures.

Amazon Studios did not announce a premiere window for the docuseries in the announcement, but more information will be released when the project moves into production, possibly later this year.

photo credit: amazon

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter