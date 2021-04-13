Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Intros the Zombie Tiger

Netflix released another look at Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” movie, slated to premiere on the platform in May. The movie is a twisted heist-thriller, following a group of mercenaries set to rob a casino in Las Vegas during a zombie outbreak.

Snyder directed the film, working from a screenplay that he wrote with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. “Army of the Dead” stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt. The movie is releasing on Netflix in just a few weeks, so circle May 21st if you’re a fan of the genre.

After the movie, the “Army of the Dead” franchise is expanding with a prequel animated series called “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” directed by and starring Grimme Award winner Matthias Schweighöfer. The story will follow his “Army of the Dead” character Ludwig Dieter.

movies: Lucy Liu Joins ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ as Kalypso

Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Wesley Coller, Jay Olivia, and Shay Hatten will serve as executive producers on the animated series. Netflix previously announced that Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, and Ella Purnell would reprise their “Army of the Dead” roles for the prequel.

Netflix’s official description reads, “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

Snyder has worked in the zombie-genre before, and he directed the 2004 movie “Dawn of the Dead,” written by George A. Romero and James Gunn. While not the most popular zombie film on the market, it was a financial success for the studio. The movie grossed over $102M worldwide, from an estimated $26M budget.

photo credit: netflix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter