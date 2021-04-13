Anker Upgrades ‘Work From Home’ Line with Webcam and Conference Speaker

Webcams and microphones were in short supply at the start of the 2019 lockdowns, as everyone scrambled to upgrade or prepare their at-home setups. The market has settled over the last few months, but if you’re looking to improve your current hardware, Anker has a new webcam, and a portable noise-isolating conference speaker.

Anker announced the two products under the company’s AnkerWork product line on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement included the PowerConf C300 smart AI-enabled HD webcam, and the PowerConf S500 portable conference speaker.

“For many, working from home has been a dream come true, but it also brings its own unique challenges; distracting pets, family, poor lighting, as well as power and cable management issues, to name a few,” said Steven Yang, Founder, and CEO of Anker Innovations. “AnkerWork products have been designed to help address many of these issues, while providing solutions that are portable and can be easily used in the home, the office and on the road.”

The PowerConf C300 is AnkerWork’s first 1080p, Full HD webcam with a built-in AI chipset, providing a high-quality image with accurate color reproduction and enhanced low-light performance. With three field-of-view choices; 78-degrees for close-ups, 90-degrees for a mid-view, or 115-degrees for the widest field of view, users can customize the experience. The device’s A.I. also offers smart framing, which helps keep an individual or group members centered on the screen. Anker explained that smart framing will only reframe a subject’s deliberate movements, so they can take a sip of water off camera without shifting focus. This model also includes dual stereo microphones.

If you spend a lot of time on calls and video, you might want to consider the PowerConf S500 portable conference speaker. The S500 is an improvement over previous PowerConf products, adding four upgraded microphones with Anker’s new proprietary VoiceRadar tech. VoiceRadar uses beamforming and enhanced Digital Signal Processors (DSPs) to pick up the voice of the person speaking, while ignoring surrounding noises.

The S500 can be used with the AnkerWork app (on Android and iOS), which lets users choose one of three pickup patterns for different use case scenarios. These include traditional conference room environments with multiple people, a single person presenting to others as well as using the S500 as a microphone for live streaming. Anker also stated that two units can be paired together for larger conference rooms, and upgraded 10 watts of power offers great sound for conference calls or listening to music.

The PowerConf C300 is available today through Amazon, Anker.com, and select retailers for $129.99. Pricing for the PowerConf S500 will be announced in the coming weeks.

photo credit: anker

