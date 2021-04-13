Roku’s new Devices Support 4K, HDR, and a Voice Remote

Roku announced the all-new Roku Express 4K+ on Tuesday morning, which offers 4K streaming and HDR support, alongside the all-new Roku Voice Remote Pro, and Roku OS 10 OS.

“We are dedicated to providing users the simplest way to stream entertainment to their TV at an affordable price,” said Mark Ely, Vice President, Retail Product Strategy at Roku. “The new Roku Express 4K+ is a huge value in 4K streaming as 4K has become a benchmark in technology and entertainment. The Roku Voice Remote Pro is delivering on major consumer pain points with rechargeability and the voice-activated lost remote finder. We believe consumers are going to be impressed with the quality they can get from Roku at these price points.”

The Roku Express 4K+ offers 4K and HDR support if you TV supports it. The device runs on a quad-core processor, dual-band wireless, and additional storage for quicker channel start times. The new model also includes HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ support, and you can choose between the Dual-Band Wi-Fi or MicroUSB Ethernet to connect to the internet. The voice remote allows users to power on the TV, adjust the volume, mute, and use Roku Voice to launch channels, as well as content search. The company explained that everything is included in the box, including an HDMI Cable.

Users can control the Roku Express 4K+ by using voice controls via Alexa or Google Assistant. Using Apple AirPlay 2, users can stream, control, and share content directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Roku Express 4K+ also supports HomeKit, allowing users to easily and securely control Roku devices using Siri or the Home app on their Apple devices.

The Roku Voice Remote Pro includes a rechargeable battery and hands-free voice commands. The new remote is compatible with all Roku TV models, audio devices, and select streaming players and ships for $29.99. Users can say “Hey Roku, where’s my remote?” or use the free Roku mobile app (available for iOS and Android) and listen for a little chime to locate the device if its misplaced. Users can also save favorite voice commands for one-touch controls. Simply press and hold after giving a voice command to save it for later. The remote also offers a headphone jack for private viewing.

If you’re looking to upgrade your current setup, the Roku Streambar Pro is an evolution of the Roku Smart Soundbar. It features 2-in-1 4K streaming and cinematic sound, and now includes a Roku Voice Remote with personal shortcut buttons. The device also supports private listening, Roku headphones, and the all-new Virtual Surround feature. That device ships for $179.99.

Virtual Surround is a feature in Roku OS 10 and will be rolling out to both the Roku Streambar Pro and the Roku Smart Soundbar offering a rich and immersive sound experience.

The Roku Express 4K is a Walmart exclusive in the U.S., featuring a basic Roku remote for just $35. This model will also be available in Canada, Mexico, and the U.K. in the coming weeks. You can compare the current lineup of Roku devices right here on Amazon.

photo credit: roku

