‘Bridgerton’ Renewed for Season 3 and Season 4

Netflix has renewed the hit drama “Bridgerton” for two more seasons. The video streaming service confirmed the news on social media, letting fans know that Season 3 and Season 4 are in the works, ahead of the show’s second season premiere. The renewal announcement was made today in Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, the clear choice of high society.

“From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team,” Rhimes said in a statement. “This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work, and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

The series, from Shondaland and executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen, is set in the sexy, lavish, and competitive world of Regency London high society. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the Julia Quinn’s series right here on Amazon.

The show’s description adds, “From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring, and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure, and love.”

Season 2 of “Bridgerton” is currently in production, and Netflix has not confirmed a premiere date at this time. As we reported earlier, Simone Ashley will play the role of Kate.

photo credit: netflix

