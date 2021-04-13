Selena Gomez to Host ‘VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’

Selena Gomez will host “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World,” a global broadcast and streaming special that hopes to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere.

During the special, Global Citizen will call on philanthropists and corporations to donate enough “dollars-for-doses” to vaccinate more than 27M heroic health workers serving on the global frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The special will also encourage global development advocates and changemakers to call on world leaders to prioritize the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for everyone, everywhere.

The special event will be pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, airing and live streaming on May 8th on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App. The concert will also air on FOX at 11:00 PM ET/PT.

“I’m honored to be hosting ‘VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World’,” said Selena Gomez. “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably, and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

With support from the World Health Organization (WHO), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Italy and G20 Chair Mario Draghi, and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, and the State of California, the special, hosted by multi-platinum recording artist, actress, and producer Selena Gomez, will include a night of musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R.

YouTube will stream an extended version for a full run-time of 90 minutes, including additional performances and appearances by NCT 127 and YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba, and The Try Guys.

“As a global community, we are in a race against time, and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Hugh Evans, Global Citizen Co-Founder & CEO. “There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty.”

As part of VAX LIVE, Global Citizen is campaigning to support the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator initiative – including COVAX – a vaccine-sharing program co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure that low-income countries can access COVID-19 vaccines. VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World aims to inspire Global Citizens to call on governments, asking them to pledge $22.1 billion, the outstanding balance needed by the ACT-Accelerator to get two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, tests, and treatments to the world’s poorest countries by the end of 2021.

“The World Health Organization is pleased to be partnering with Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Throughout the response to the pandemic, we have been grateful for the efforts and commitment shown by global citizens, health advocates, and changemakers around the world to advocate for vaccine equity to protect the most vulnerable people, everywhere. WHO will continue to work closely with all nations and partners to help manage potential risks and use science and data to drive a targeted global response.”

photo credit: abc

