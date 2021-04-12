‘Powerpuff Girls’ Assemble for a First-Look

The CW started teasing the “The Powerpuff Girls” reboot on Monday afternoon, releasing a first look photo of the trio on social media.

The photo features Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup. It was reported earlier this month that Donald Faison will play Professor Drake Utonium in the live-action series, with Robyn Lively playing Sara Bellum. Nicholas Podany will play Mojo Jojo, but in the new series, it’s Joseph “Jojo” Mondel Jr.

In the original cartoon, Professor Utonium created the girls with a combination of sugar, spice and everything nice, plus an accidental dose of Chemical X. The animated series ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2005, and the popularity of the series even produced a movie, simply called “The Powerpuff Girls Movie.” Cartoon Network later starting running an animated reboot in 2016.

The network is also dropping the ‘girls’ from the reboot title, which makes sense since we are catching up with the women in their twenties. Going by “Powerpuff,” the series is still based on the popular Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken. In the reboot, the girls have become disillusioned with their superhero status and resent giving up their childhoods to fight crime.

Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody serve as writers on the series, with Maggie Kiley attached as director. Regnier, Cody, Kiley, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden serve as executive producers, with Erika Kennair, Berlanti Productions, and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television producing the project.

Fans will have to wait for an official trailer, but The CW will have plenty of videos and clips ready to stream after the network confirms the premiere date.

photo credit: cw

