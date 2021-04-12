Janina Gavankar Joins Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’ Movie

Janina Gavankar is the latest name added to Eli Roth’s “Borderlands” movie adaptation. Gavankar joins Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Edgar Ramirez, Haley Bennett, Olivier Richters, and Jack Black in the movie, which is directed by Eli Roth. The film is an adaptation of the bestselling videogame franchise. The casting announcement was made by Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

According to the studio, Gavankar will play Commander Knoxx, a new character being introduced to Borderlands. Gavankar worked with Lionsgate in the 2018 Sundance hit “Blindspotting,” and in television, Gavankar is reprising her role alongside Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell for season two in Apple TV+’s Golden Globe-nominated series “The Morning Show.”

The Indian actress recently released the short film “STUCCO,” which she co-wrote, co-directed, and produced. The movie won a special jury award at SXSW and has become one of the most-watched short films in the last few years with over 33M views. The film explores mental health, depression, and the feeling of stasis. Gavankar most recently, starred alongside Ben Affleck in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Way Back.” She also recently completed production on Amazon’s “Invasion,” starring alongside Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer. That project is slated to premiere later this year.

The latest draft of the “Borderlands” screenplay is by the two-time Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing through their Arad Productions banner, with Erik Feig also producing through PICTURESTART. The film’s executive producers are Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the “Borderlands” video game franchise and founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

Gavankar is repped by Thruline, APA, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

