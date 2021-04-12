Netflix’s Live-Action ‘GUNDAM’ Movie Finds a Director

Netflix confirmed that Jordan Vogt-Roberts will direct and produce Legendary’s first live-action feature film version of Sunrise’s GUNDAM for Netflix.

According to the announcement, Brian K. Vaughan is penning the script, as well as executive producing the project, with Cale Boyter overseeing on behalf of Legendary with the Sunrise creative team. Vogt-Roberts previously collaborated with Legendary to direct the 2017 movie “Kong: Skull Island,” which made more than $566M at the worldwide box office. Legendary will distribute the film theatrically in China.

The Mecha anime and science fiction franchise is Sunrise’s multi-billion-dollar property that was created in 1979, and has spawned a multi-platform universe across anime, manga, animated films, video games, plastic models, toys, and novels.

The video streaming service did confirm the story for the live-action film version at this time, but the original Gundam series is set in the Universal Century, an era in which humanity’s growing population has led people to emigrate to space colonies. In the story, the people living in the colonies seek their autonomy, and launch a war of independence against the people living on Earth.

The announcement continued, “Through the tragedies and discord arising from this human conflict, not only the maturation of the main character, but also the intentions of enemies and the surrounding people are sensitively depicted. The battles in the story, in which the characters pilot robots known as mobile suits, are wildly popular. The Gundam universe is replete with numerous story lines of love and conflict along with the popular Gundam battles, in which the characters operate robot suits called Mobile Suits.”

Netflix did not announce a premiere date for the movie at this time, but more information and casting details will be announced when the project moves into production.

photo credit: netflix

