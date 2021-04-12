Lucy Liu Joins ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ as Kalypso

Lucy Liu is now part of the DCEU. Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Lucy Liu has joined the cast of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” taking on the role of a villain. In the new movie, Liu will appear as Kalypso, the sister of Hespera, who is played by Helen Mirren.

The movie is a sequel to the 2019 hit “Shazam!,” one of the DCEU’s first light-hearted films. Zachary Levi is returning to play the title character, with Asher Angel returning to play the younger version of the same character, named Billy Batson. The original movie was directed by David F. Sandberg and had a $53M opening before grossing over $365M worldwide. Sandberg is returning to the franchise to direct the sequel, working from a screenplay by Henry Gayden.

If you’re new to the comics, Hespera and Kalypso are the daughters of Atlas. Shazam’s name comes from the gods that his powers are based on, Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced that “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” will hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

The next big release on DC’s schedule is “The Suicide Squad” on August 6th. The movie is releasing on HBO Max and select theaters. It stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Tinashe Kajese. Fans will also find Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis in the movie. James Gunn wrote and directed “The Suicide Squad” for the studio.

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the “Black Adam” movie. Dwayne Johnson stars as the titular anti-hero, which will most likely connect to the “Shazam!” franchise. That movie is expected to premiere on July 29, 2022.

