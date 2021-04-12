‘Mythic Quest’ Season 2 Trailer Sets May Premiere

AppleTV’s “Mythic Quest: Season 2” will start on May 7th. The platform released an official trailer for the comedy’s new season, teasing the upcoming storylines and general craziness with the game developer team.

The description on YouTube reads, “With the quarantine finally over, the new season of “Mythic Quest” finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).”

Apple released the Season 2 trailer on social media on Monday morning to get fans excited for the new episodes. The video features the song “Gotta Go Big” by Headband.

Earlier this week, AppleTV announced a series order for the seasonal anthology series “The Crowded Room.” Tom Holland is starring in the show’s first season and will serve as an executive producer on the project. The 10-episode first season is inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes. It tells the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder).

“The Crowded Room” is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman will serve as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series will also be executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

photo credit: apple

