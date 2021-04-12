Netflix’s ‘Elite’ Season 4 to Premiere in June

Netflix set a premiere date for “Elite: Season 4.” The hit young-adult drama will return with all-new episodes on the platform on June 18th, just in time for summer school.

The new episodes are running a little late because of the ongoing health crisis, but Netflix has been busy renewing the show during the backlog. “Elite” was renewed for Season 5 back in February, ahead of the show’s Season 4 premiere date.

When we last checked in with the series, Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch, and Diego Martín were added to the cast for Season 4. The platform teased, “Their characters will cross paths with the more seasoned Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Rebeca (Claudia Salas) and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós).”

movies: Taylour Paige and Riley Keough’s ‘ZOLA’ From A24 Sets Summer Release

Back in 2020, Netflix announced that Eduardo Chapero Jackson and Ginesta Guindal will direct Season 4 episodes. Jaime Vaca, David Lorenzo, Almudena Ocaña, and Esther Morales are attached as screenwriters in the upcoming season, with Carlos Montero, Diego Betancor, and Jaime Vaca serving as executive producers.

The show’s official description reads, “Las Encinas is the best and most exclusive school in Spain, where the elite send their children to study. It’s also where three working-class kids have just been admitted after their academy was collapsed and the local council divvied up the students between other schools in the area. They thought that they’d lucked out…but maybe they weren’t so lucky after all.”

“ELITE” is a Netflix Original series and is written by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.

Get ready to meet the new class. Elite Season 4 premieres June 18 pic.twitter.com/dwfgOmuAny — Netflix (@netflix) April 12, 2021

photo credit: netflix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter