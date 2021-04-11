E3 2021 Goes Virtual and Sets Dates in June

The Entertainment Software Association confirmed that E3 2021 will be a virtual event, and the company is inviting everyone to celebrate online. This year’s event will be an all-virtual affair, with early commitments from Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media. The celebration is slated to begin on June 12th and run through June 15th.

You might notice that Sony is not on the list yet, so PS5 players will have to wait for future announcements from the company. Last year’s event was cancelled because of the ongoing health crisis, which was the first year that the show did not take place since 1995.

“For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer while uniting the world through games,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. “We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games.”

movies: Weekend Box Office: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Crushes ‘Voyagers’ Debut

The online event won’t be too different from the online streams people have watched in the past. Publishers and developers will hit the stage to showcase their upcoming games, DLC, expansions, and upgrades. All of the content will be available to everyone, for free, around the world.

The company added, “While maintaining E3’s longstanding position as a central destination for industry networking — where new partnerships and connections between video game publishers, developers and media are made — the digital format for E3 2021 means more people than ever can participate.”

It should be a big year for Microsoft, and the company should be teasing fans with the games and features headed to their new console over the next year. Game Pass and xCloud features and additions will most likely be a major part of this year’s event as well. There are rumors that Nintendo will announce an upgraded Nintendo Switch this year, running on an NVIDIA chip that allows DLSS on a larger screen. Players will just have to wait and see what’s announced at this year’s event.

photo credit: microsoft

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter