Weekend Box Office: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Crushes ‘Voyagers’ Debut

Warner Bros. Pictures “Godzilla vs. Kong” remained at the top of the box office, bringing in another $13.4M during its follow-up weekend. The monster battle has already passed the $350M mark worldwide, setting a new record in the pandemic era.

The studio announced the updated “Godzilla vs. Kong” totals on Sunday afternoon, with ans announcement by Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Overall, the film has earned over $357M worldwide, and over $69.5M domestically.

Emmerich said, “We’re thrilled that ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ is bringing audiences back into theaters where they are open around the world, and also delivering for our HBO Max subscribers in their homes here in the U.S. It’s truly a pleasure for all of us at Warner Bros. and HBO Max to be able to thank and congratulate Adam, Legendary, and the entire ‘GvK’ team on the great results for this terrific movie.”

Adam Wingard directed “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

The actioner “Nobody” rose to second-place overall with a $2.6M weekend. After three weeks, the film’s domestic total now sits at $15.6M. Ilya Naishuller directed “Nobody,” starring Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, and Connie Nielsen.

The horror-thriller “The Unholy,” from Sony Pictures, dropped to third-place with a $2.4M weekend. The film’s two-week domestic total currently sits at $6.7M. Evan Spiliotopoulos directed “The Unholy” for the studio, and the horror-thriller stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, and William Sadler.

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” remained in fourth-place overall with a $2.1M weekend. The film is currently available on Disney+ and has made over $35.2M domestically. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed “Raya and the Last Dragon,” starring Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

This week’s new release was “Voyagers,” which made $1.3M across 1,972 locations, debuting in fifth-place on the domestic chart. Neil Burger wrote and directed the sci-fi thriller, which stars Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, and Colin Farrell.

Domestic Box Office 2021: Top 5 Highest Grossing Films

Movie Distributor / Studio Domestic Total Weeks Godzilla vs. Kong Warner Bros. Pictures $69.5M 2 Tom & Jerry Warner Bros. Pictures $41.1M 7 Raya & The Last Dragon Disney $35.2M 6 Nobody Universal Pictures $15.6M 3 The Marksman Open Road Films $15.2M 13

photo credit: lionsgate

