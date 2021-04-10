AppleTV Slates Jon Stewart’s new Show for Fall 2021

Apple TV+ announced the official title of Jon Stewart’s upcoming current affairs series, “The Problem with Jon Stewart.” The show is currently scheduled to debut on AppleTV+ in the fall, and marks the first project from a multi-year partnership with Stewart and AppleTV. The series is also the Stewart’s return to television, after leaving “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” back in 2015.

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” is a multiple-season, one-hour, single-issue series which will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work. Each season of the series will be further explored in a companion podcast to continue the discussion.

The show will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez is head writer, and Lorrie Baranek is the executive in charge of production.

Apple TV+ has also partnered with Stewart and his Busboy Productions on a first-look deal on projects to be produced and developed for the service. Stewart joins fellow storytellers Oprah Winfrey, Malala Yousafzai, Idris Elba, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Ehrin, Moshe Zonder, Alon Aranya, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Tracy Oliver, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith, and Simon Kinberg on the platform.

Stewart’s first-look deal isn’t unique for Apple, the company also landed overall and first-look deals with several other production companies, including Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions; Appian Way, the film and television production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson; Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures; Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions; A24, and Imagine Documentaries.

photo credit: comedy central

