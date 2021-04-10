Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Courier’ Lands on PVOD in April

The spy-thriller “The Courier” will release on select digital platforms, as well as on-demand platforms, on April 16th. The film is based on a true story, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley, and Angus Wright. If you were unable to catch the film during its short theatrical window, you will soon find it on-demand, or on services like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, or VUDU.

The description reads, “The Courier is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UK’s MI-6 and a CIA operative (Rachel Brosnahan), he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

“The Courier” hit theaters back in March and had a moderate $1.8M domestic opening. While struggling through the pandemic and theater closures, the film went on to make $5.9M worldwide. Dominic Cooke directed the espionage-thriller, working from a script by Tom O’Connor.

Cumberbatch is expected to appear in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” reprising his Marvel role as Doctor Strange, which he will also play in “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor is also starring in “The Power of the Dog” with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, as well as the bio-drama “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” with Andrea Riseborough and Claire Foy.

The studio put together a new trailer for the film ahead of the digital release. If you need a quick refresher for the film, you can watch the promotional video below for a quick preview.

photo credit: lionsgate

