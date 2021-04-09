‘Top Gun,’ ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘Snake Eyes’ Shift Release Dates

Paramount Pictures is tweaking its box office schedule, pushing back “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Mission Impossible 7,” “Mission Impossible 8,” and the “Dungeons & Dragons” movie. The “Snake Eyes” spinoff is releasing a little early, and the studio set release dates for several of its upcoming projects, including the next “Star Trek” film.

The movie that started the domino effect was “Top Gun: Maverick,” which moved from July 2, 2021, to November 19, 2021. That was the date the studio had planned for “Mission Impossible 7,” so that film was moved from November 19th to May 27, 2022. Paramount Pictures stated that “Mission: Impossible 8” was moved from November 4, 2022, to July 7, 2023. That’s three Tom Cruise movies, all with new release dates.

The “Dungeons & Dragons” movie adaptation, starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Regé-Jean Page, was moved from May 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023. The “G.I. Joe” movie spinoff “Snake Eyes”, starring Henry Golding, moved ahead on the schedule, jumping from October 22, 2021, to July 23, 2021.

The new release dates announced this week include the Bee Gees movie, currently slated for November 4, 2022; and the next Star Trek movie, which is schedule for June 9, 2023. “The Shrinking of Treehorn” will release on November 10th, 2023, and an untitled project with Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski is currently scheduled to release on November 17th, 2023.

These dates could change over the next few months, so fans of the franchises will want to keep them on their radar as we head into the summer box office. The box office schedule overall will have to adjust to Paramount Pictures’ new changes, and other studios will most likely move around their releases to adjust for “Mission Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

You can keep track of the ongoing movie delays from the health crisis, and stay updated on the new release dates.

photo credit: paramount pictures

