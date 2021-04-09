Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will co-star in the next Indiana Jones film, alongside franchise star Harrison Ford. Amblin confirmed the casting on Friday afternoon.

James Mangold is attached to direct the untitled Indiana Jones film, with Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel serving as producers on the project. John Williams is returning to the franchise to compose the score, and if everything goes according to plan, the fifth installment is expected to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

The last time Indy swung into theaters was the 2008 film “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which featured Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Shia LaBeouf, and Karen Allen. The movie was met with harsh reviews from fans, currently sitting with a 53% audience rating on RottenTomatoes, but has a 78% rating with critics on the same site. The film was a financial success for the studio, bringing in over $100M on its domestic debut before grossing over $790M worldwide.

Amblin has not released an official synopsis of Indiana’s next adventure, and the extended cast has not been confirmed. More details will be released when the film into production, which is expected to start sometime this summer.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover will star in a series adaptation of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” The show will be a TV adaptation of the 2005 movie of the same name, which featured Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple, keeping their secret assassin identities secret from one another.

Since her breakout TV series “Fleabag,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also appeared in the TV series “RUN,” and voiced Sayan Kotor in the HBO Max adaptation of “His Dark Materials.” She’s also appeared in Harry Styles’ “Treat People With Kindness” music video, and was brought in to improve the script on the next Bond film “No Time to Die.”

